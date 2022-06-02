뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "My Dad Used to Hit Me" Lee Hyo-ri Talks About Her Tough Childhood
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "My Dad Used to Hit Me" Lee Hyo-ri Talks About Her Tough Childhood

[SBS Star] "My Dad Used to Hit Me" Lee Hyo-ri Talks About Her Tough Childhood

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.02 11:43 View Count
[SBS Star] "My Dad Used to Hit Me" Lee Hyo-ri Talks About Her Tough Childhood
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri revealed that she had a tough childhood. 

On May 31 episode of MBC's television show 'That Oppa from the Tteokbokki Place', Lee Hyo-ri made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Lee Hyo-ri was asked what was next for her. 

Lee Hyo-ri answered, "I never really make plans. I've become a superstar after making debut, but my life wasn't all fancy before that. In fact, it was really tough." 

She continued, "That's how I got to think that life is fair. As I had such a hard childhood, I believe I'm living this comfortable life in return. I live a very grateful life that I would feel bad to dream about something more." 
That Oppa from the Tteokbokki Place
Then, Lee Hyo-ri mentioned what her childhood was like. 

Lee Hyo-ri said, "My parents had me and my three siblings in the countryside. Then, they moved to Seoul with only 500 won in their hands. It was little money for the six of us."

Ji Suk-jin responded, "500 won in those years would be like 500,000 won (approximately 400 dollars) now. That's very little, indeed." 
That Oppa from the Tteokbokki Place
Lee Hyo-ri commented, "Yeah, exactly. My parents borrowed money from their families and opened a small barber shop. We lived off with the money they made from the barber shop. My parents went through a lot at that time." 

She went on, "I used to be scared of my dad. He was strict to us when we were young. When he got angry, he used to hit me often as well. I think it was because he had lots of anger and frustration in mind, as life in Seoul was not easy. So, I do understand him in a way." 

She added, "It's not like I hate him for that though. I love him, but I do have this scar on one part of my heart that he gave me." 
That Oppa from the Tteokbokki Place
(Credit= MBC That Oppa from the Tteokbokki Place) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.