[SBS Star] VIDEO: Half Dutch-Canadian SOMI Has Been Busy Studying English These Days?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.31 18:15
K-pop artist SOMI shared that she has been studying English recently. 

On May 30, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea uploaded a fun interview of SOMI on YouTube. 

In this interview, SOMI answered various questions about herself, and she answered a question, "What are some things that you are into these days?" 

SOMI answered, "A while ago, I went to a book store and bought some textbooks for the TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication). I bought like two to three of them."

She then explained why she randomly purchased those textbooks, "I thought I might forget English and also thought may be there are fancy words used in the business world that I don't know." 

She continued, "I also enjoy going for a drive, and going to my recording studio early in the morning. I don't really like to go home after work. To me, home sometimes seems like a place where I go when I don't have anywhere better to go. That's why I like going to the recording studio." 

Considering that she is half Dutch-Canadian born in Canada, who is fluent in English, this was an interesting answer. 
SOMI
SOMI
During the interview, SOMI also showed her cooking confidence. 

SOMI said, "These days, I feel like my best foods are lasagna and cheonggukjang (fermented soybean paste soup). I also made char sui bao (Cantonese barbecue-pork-filled bun) recently." 

She excitedly added, "As my char sui bao turned out really tasty, I tried making orange chicken after that. It tasted amazing too!" 

Then, SOMI shared that she does not like the taste of cucumber, "I don't like cucumber. I hate it so much." 

She resumed, "Ages ago, I went on this 'cucumber diet' and gosh... The smell of cucumber even makes me want to throw up. But I eat those thin cucumber slices on naengmyeon (cold noodles). Ah, naengmyeon's good." 

After this, she wrapped up the interview by blowing a kiss towards the camera. 
 

(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
