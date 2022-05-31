[SBS Star] VIDEO: Half Dutch-Canadian SOMI Has Been Busy Studying English These Days?

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist SOMI shared that she has been studying English recently.On May 30, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea uploaded a fun interview of SOMI on YouTube.In this interview, SOMI answered various questions about herself, and she answered a question, "What are some things that you are into these days?"SOMI answered, "A while ago, I went to a book store and bought some textbooks for the TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication). I bought like two to three of them."She then explained why she randomly purchased those textbooks, "I thought I might forget English and also thought may be there are fancy words used in the business world that I don't know."She continued, "I also enjoy going for a drive, and going to my recording studio early in the morning. I don't really like to go home after work. To me, home sometimes seems like a place where I go when I don't have anywhere better to go. That's why I like going to the recording studio."Considering that she is half Dutch-Canadian born in Canada, who is fluent in English, this was an interesting answer.During the interview, SOMI also showed her cooking confidence.SOMI said, "These days, I feel like my best foods are lasagna and cheonggukjang (fermented soybean paste soup). I also made char sui bao (Cantonese barbecue-pork-filled bun) recently."She excitedly added, "As my char sui bao turned out really tasty, I tried making orange chicken after that. It tasted amazing too!"Then, SOMI shared that she does not like the taste of cucumber, "I don't like cucumber. I hate it so much."She resumed, "Ages ago, I went on this 'cucumber diet' and gosh... The smell of cucumber even makes me want to throw up. But I eat those thin cucumber slices on naengmyeon (cold noodles). Ah, naengmyeon's good."After this, she wrapped up the interview by blowing a kiss towards the camera.(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)