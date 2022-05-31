[SBS Star] Former SISTAR Yoon Bo-ra Says She Really Wishes to Date & Marry an Older Guy

On May 30 episode of MBN's television show 'A Vacation in Hotel Suites' (literal translation), Yoon Bo-ra made a guest appearance.
While Yoon Bo-ra, another former member of SISTAR SOYOU and singer Kim Jong-min were at a restaurant having a meal together, Kim Jong-min asked Yoon Bo-ra and SOYOU whether they ever want to get married.
Kim Jong-min responded, "I feel like you will enjoy your married life, Bo-ra. I'm guessing your husband would be a tall actor, who is one or two years younger than you."
Yoon Bo-ra commented, "There was only once in my life when I dated a guy older than I am. I've always dated guys younger than myself. But the thing is, I didn't date them because I went for younger guys. It just happened to be like that."
She continued, "So, my desire to meet and date a guy older than myself has become much stronger than before nowadays."
Yoon Bo-ra answered, "Well, it's not like I have any fantasy about marriage, but I feel unstable right now. I simply feel like marriage would give me the stability that I need and want."
She went on, "But a lot of people have told me that being married doesn't necessarily make you feel stable. I heard that it would give you another kind of instability."
In response to her answer, Kim Jong-min gave her a heartfelt advice, "What I would like to suggest you is that you find your own stability first, then think about getting married."
