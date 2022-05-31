[SBS Star] Fans Worry As BTS JUNGKOOK Deletes All Posts on His Instagram

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

As I witnessed Jungkook delete the entire Instagram post, I panicked and tried to tell him to stop, but I couldn't������

Hope you alright!! pic.twitter.com/yUngQsntt0 — Renee (@Renee95_JK) May 30, 2022

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has left his fans in confusion as he deleted all posts on his personal Instagram account.As of May 31, JUNGKOOK's Instagram feed is completely empty; it seems like the BTS member either deleted or archived all of his previous posts.Of course, the entire fandom is in utter chaos for this sudden change, with thousands of fans sharing their reaction on Twitter, saying how they have been panicking and heartbroken to see JUNGKOOK emptying out his feed.The reason why he took such a change remains unknown, but his 40.4 million followers are dying to see new posts from JUNGKOOK.Currently, all BTS members are in the United States for their meeting with the U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31.On this day, the members will discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, racial discrimination, and the importance of Asian representation and inclusion with the President at the White House.(Credit= 'jungkook.97' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)