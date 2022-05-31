[SBS Star] Fans Worry As BTS JUNGKOOK Deletes All Posts on His Instagram

As of May 31, JUNGKOOK's Instagram feed is completely empty; it seems like the BTS member either deleted or archived all of his previous posts.
The reason why he took such a change remains unknown, but his 40.4 million followers are dying to see new posts from JUNGKOOK.
Currently, all BTS members are in the United States for their meeting with the U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31.
On this day, the members will discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, racial discrimination, and the importance of Asian representation and inclusion with the President at the White House.
