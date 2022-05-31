뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Shares How She Made Her Acting Debut Even Though She Had No Thought of It
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Shares How She Made Her Acting Debut Even Though She Had No Thought of It

[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Shares How She Made Her Acting Debut Even Though She Had No Thought of It

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.31 11:21 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Shares How She Made Her Acting Debut Even Though She Had No Thought of It
Actress Han Ji Min shared how she made her debut as an actress despite having no thought of becoming an actress. 

On May 29 episode of Channel A's television show 'Because I Like Ko Doo-shim', Han Ji Min made a guest appearance. 

While having a meal together, Han Ji Min asked Ko Doo-shim if she was happy when her son actor Kim Jung-hwan told her that he wants to start acting. 

Ko Doo-shim answered, "No, that's definitely a no. There are far more actors/actresses who can't even buy something to eat with the money they earn; a lot of them eat instant noodles. That's the first thing that came to my mind." 
Ko Doo Shim
Then, Ko Doo-shim asked, "How did you become an actress, Ji Min?" 

Han Ji Min answered, "When I was young, I was a really shy and quiet girl. I didn't have any talent in this area, but people around me kept telling me to try auditioning for dramas." 

She resumed, "I went to some auditions just because they told me to. Everybody else dressed themselves nicely, and put make-up on and stuff, but I went there wearing my school uniform. Weirdly though, I kept landing on the roles that I auditioned for." 

She added, "I think the fact that it was becoming an actress wasn't my dream helped me to get the roles, because I didn't really seem nervous." 
Han Ji Min
After that, Han Ji Min mentioned her debut project 'All In' (2003), where she appeared as a younger-self of actress Song Hye Kyo's character. 

The actress said, "The production team of 'All In' asked me to come in for an audition, but it turned out the day that I had to audition was when our family was going to go on a trip abroad for the first time together." 

She continued, "I ended up not going to the audition. But after I returned from the trip, I received a call from them. They told me that they still haven't found the right person for the role. So, I went to see them, and they cast me on the spot. That's how I made my acting debut." 
Han Ji Min
(Credit= Channel A Because I Like Ko Doo-shim) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.