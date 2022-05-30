[SBS Star] IU Gives Chocolates from Cannes to Fans at the Airport in Korea

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU gave chocolates from Cannes, France to fans who were waiting to see her at the airport in Korea.On May 30, IU returned to Korea from France, where she attended '2022 Cannes Film Festival' for her movie 'Broker'.At '2022 Cannes Film Festival', actor Song Kang Ho was named 'Best Actor' for his performance in 'Broker'.With glory, the team of 'Broker' including IU, Song Kang Ho, actor Gang Dong Won, actress Lee Joo-young and Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda arrived at Incheon International Airport.There were a great number of the cast's fans as well as K-movie fans waiting for them at the airport, including lots of IU's fans.After posing for some photos at the gate, IU walked towards her fans and gave them something.They were different types of chocolate that she had bought for her fans while she was in Cannes.Her fans equally shared the chocolates with each other, then showed off how sweet and incredible their star was online.Surprisingly though, this actually was not the first time IU gave her fans a special gift at the airport.According to fans, IU almost always buys various snacks for her fans when she goes abroad.She would usually buy unique duty-free snacks for non-Korean fans, and snacks from other countries to Korean fans.They also added that IU tells them off if they do not keep order when receiving the snacks.Upon reading this heartwarming story, everybody cannot stop talking about IU's great thoughtfulness.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, 'guba516' 'myszgirls' 'JongHeon_IU0516' Twitter)(SBS Star)