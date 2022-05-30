[SBS Star] Jamie Lee Curtis Asks Lee Seo Jin to Hold Her Bag While Taking Photos; Does Not Verbally Thank Him

On May 29 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Journey', Lee Seo Jin was seen attending the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles with actress Youn Yuh Jung.
Lee Seo Jin went to the awards ceremony as Youn Yuh Jung's special manager of the day, so he was with her at all times.
But at one point, Lee Seo Jin suddenly disappeared, and the production team of 'Unexpected Journey' went to look for him.
They found him in front of red carpet stairs, holding a lady's purse in his hands.
It turned out that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lee Seo Jin had never met before, and she was posing for photos with another actress in front of him.
After taking photos, Jamie Lee Curtis walked towards Lee Seo Jin, and stretched her hand to him with a smile.
There was 'Thank you.' written under her, but she did not actually say that to him; she only smiled.
It seemed almost like she thought it was his job to hold her purse.
Some said that it was hard to say that this was racism, but she was certainly being rude to him.
