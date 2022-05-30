뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jamie Lee Curtis Asks Lee Seo Jin to Hold Her Bag While Taking Photos; Does Not Verbally Thank Him
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jamie Lee Curtis Asks Lee Seo Jin to Hold Her Bag While Taking Photos; Does Not Verbally Thank Him

[SBS Star] Jamie Lee Curtis Asks Lee Seo Jin to Hold Her Bag While Taking Photos; Does Not Verbally Thank Him

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.30 16:16 Updated 2022.05.30 16:24 View Count
[SBS Star] Jamie Lee Curtis Asks Lee Seo Jin to Hold Her Bag While Taking Photos; Does Not Verbally Thank Him
American actress Jamie Lee Curtis randomly asked actor Lee Seo Jin to hold her purse while she poses for photos; she did not verbally thank him. 

On May 29 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Journey', Lee Seo Jin was seen attending the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles with actress Youn Yuh Jung. 

Lee Seo Jin went to the awards ceremony as Youn Yuh Jung's special manager of the day, so he was with her at all times. 

But at one point, Lee Seo Jin suddenly disappeared, and the production team of 'Unexpected Journey' went to look for him. 

They found him in front of red carpet stairs, holding a lady's purse in his hands. 
Unexpected Journey
Unexpected Journey
When asked whose purse it was, Lee Seo Jin answered, "It's Jamie Lee Curtis' purse. She asked me to keep the purse for a bit.", then bitterly smiled. 

It turned out that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lee Seo Jin had never met before, and she was posing for photos with another actress in front of him. 

After taking photos, Jamie Lee Curtis walked towards Lee Seo Jin, and stretched her hand to him with a smile. 
Unexpected Journey
Unexpected Journey
Lee Seo Jin gave her purse back, and she smiled to him then walked away. 

There was 'Thank you.' written under her, but she did not actually say that to him; she only smiled. 

It seemed almost like she thought it was his job to hold her purse. 
Unexpected Journey
Following the broadcast, the viewers started debating whether Jamie Lee Curtis was being racist by treating him as if he was her own bellhop. 

Some said that it was hard to say that this was racism, but she was certainly being rude to him. 
Unexpected Journey
Jamie Lee Curtis is known for leading roles in movies such as, 'Halloween', 'True Lies', 'Freaky Friday', 'Knives Out' and more. 

(Credit= tvN Unexpected Journey) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.