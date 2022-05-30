뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Lucky Thai Fan Gets an Autograph from BTS JUNGKOOK at Seoul Jazz Festival
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.30 11:28
[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Lucky Thai Fan Gets an Autograph from BTS JUNGKOOK at Seoul Jazz Festival
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' Thai fan happened to meet him at Seoul Jazz Festival, and even managed to get an autograph from him. 

On May 27, the first day of an annual music festival 'Seoul Jazz Festival' took place at 88 Garden Olympic Park, Seoul. 

At the festival, a Thai ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) met JUNGKOOK and shared the story online afterwards.  

The ARMY said, "I was enjoying the festival far from the stage. Someone sat behind me at that time, and he sang along to the songs. I thought to myself, 'Wow, this guy can sing.', then turned around to catch a glimpse of him. As soon as I saw him, I was like, 'JUNGKOOK...?!!'" 

She continued, "Since I wasn't sure if it really was JUNGKOOK that I asked my friend if JUNGKOOK had a lip piercing on his bottom lips. My friend turned around and saw the tattoo on his hands, then confirmed that it was him. So... It appeared to be JUNGKOOK for real...!" 
 
Then, this ARMY said that she was at the festival from 2 to 6PM, and waited until JUNGKOOK to get up and leave when she asked for his autograph.

The ARMY stated, "When he was about to leave, I quietly went up to him and asked if I could get his autograph. JUNGKOOK excitedly said 'Hey!' to me, then shook my hand. Following that, he asked me where I was from. I told him that I was from Thailand, and he responded with a 'Hello' and 'Thank you' in Thai." 

She went on, "There were about three other people asking him for an autograph, and JUNGKOOK laughingly commented, 'It's been quite a while since I signed an autograph like this.' After I got his autograph, I became so excited that I couldn't focus on the performance!" 

Under her post, all other ARMY around the world expressed jealousy as well as their excitement from reading this story.  

But as the fan kept getting messages if JUNGKOOK was with a girl, she later also clarified that he came with his guy friend, not a girl. 
JUNGKOOK
JUNGKOOK
It turned out that JUNGKOOK went to met American singer Pink Sweat$ at the festival, who was one of the performers of the day. 

Pink Sweat$ took to his social media to share a video of him posing with JUNGKOOK at the end of the day on Friday. 
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'realpinksweats' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
