뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares that He Does Not Intend on Passing Wealth Down to His Children
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares that He Does Not Intend on Passing Wealth Down to His Children

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares that He Does Not Intend on Passing Wealth Down to His Children

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.27 18:16 View Count
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares that He Does Not Intend on Passing Wealth Down to His Children
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared that he has no intention of passing wealth down to his children. 

On May 24, Yu Jae Seok was asked an intriguing question on Kakao TV's live broadcast 'PLAYou'. 

The question was, "Would you prefer your son to inherit your great personality or wealth?" 
Yu Jae Seok
As soon as Yu Jae Seok got this question asked, he said, "I'm guessing that over 80 percent of our viewers currently watching me guessed that I would go for the former one, and they're right." 

He explained, "I always tell Ji-ho (his son) and Na-eun (his daughter) to respect people around them, and be thoughtful and considerate of them at all times. That's one important thing that I teach them." 

He continued, "I also tell them to learn the sort of things that they think are right actions and behaviors in life." 

Then, Yu Jae Seok added, "Plus, what is this?! They really should earn their own money, you know. I'm only going to give them pocket money." 
Yu Jae Seok
Yu Jae Seok gets paid about 15 million won (approximately 12,000 dollars) per episode of his television show. 

His estimated earnings from his appearance on television shows alone are said to be around 2.7 billion won (approximately 2.2 million dollars). 

Including earnings from his commercial shooting―about 600 to 700 million won (approximately 478,000 to 558,000 dollars) per shooting, he is expected to earn about 8.3 million won (approximately 6.6 million dollars) a year. 
Yu Jae Seok
(Credit= Kakao TV PlAYou) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.