[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares that He Does Not Intend on Passing Wealth Down to His Children

On May 24, Yu Jae Seok was asked an intriguing question on Kakao TV's live broadcast 'PLAYou'.
The question was, "Would you prefer your son to inherit your great personality or wealth?"
He explained, "I always tell Ji-ho (his son) and Na-eun (his daughter) to respect people around them, and be thoughtful and considerate of them at all times. That's one important thing that I teach them."
He continued, "I also tell them to learn the sort of things that they think are right actions and behaviors in life."
Then, Yu Jae Seok added, "Plus, what is this?! They really should earn their own money, you know. I'm only going to give them pocket money."
His estimated earnings from his appearance on television shows alone are said to be around 2.7 billion won (approximately 2.2 million dollars).
Including earnings from his commercial shooting―about 600 to 700 million won (approximately 478,000 to 558,000 dollars) per shooting, he is expected to earn about 8.3 million won (approximately 6.6 million dollars) a year.
(SBS Star)