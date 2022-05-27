[SBS Star] Fans Claim the Man in the Car Is Not BTS V But a Model; the Model Denies It

In light of the ongoing dating rumors surrounding V and JENNIE, some speculated that the male in the photo was not V, but a model 'A' who is known for his resemblance to V.
The fact that the model recently updated his Instagram with photos taken in Jeju Island fueled the speculations even more.
Then on May 27, A took to his Instagram and shared, "The guy in the picture going viral now on Twitter is not me. So you don't need to message me anymore."
Meanwhile, neither BIGHIT MUSIC nor YG Entertainment shared an official response to V and JENNIE's alleged dating rumors.
(Credit= 'clorlk' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)