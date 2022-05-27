[SBS Star] Fans Claim the Man in the Car Is Not BTS V But a Model; the Model Denies It

이미지 확대하기

A male model has responded to claims that he is the man in the photo that led to BTS V and BLACKPINK JENNIE's dating rumors.In light of the ongoing dating rumors surrounding V and JENNIE, some speculated that the male in the photo was not V, but a model 'A' who is known for his resemblance to V.If you see the model's photos shared on his social media, it is undeniable that him and V really do look alike; especially when he wears sunglasses.The fact that the model recently updated his Instagram with photos taken in Jeju Island fueled the speculations even more.Eventually, some fans flocked to the model A's social media, asking for a clear confirmation whether he really is the one in the photo.Then on May 27, A took to his Instagram and shared, "The guy in the picture going viral now on Twitter is not me. So you don't need to message me anymore."A's girlfriend also stepped up and said, "It is true that we recently went to Jeju Island, but we went there in April. We shared our photos from the trip belatedly on social media."Meanwhile, neither BIGHIT MUSIC nor YG Entertainment shared an official response to V and JENNIE's alleged dating rumors.(Credit= 'clorlk' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)