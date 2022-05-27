뉴스
[SBS Star] French Beauty Influencer Apologizes for Bumping Into IU at the Cannes Red Carpet
Published 2022.05.27 16:21 Updated 2022.05.27 16:48 View Count
A French influencer shared her apology after a clip of singer/actress IU being bumped by her on the Cannes red carpet has gone viral online.

On May 26 (local time), the first official screening of filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu's new movie 'Broker' was held at Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France.
On this day, the cast of 'Broker'―IU, actors Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong Won, and actress Lee Joo-young―graced the red carpet with many other celebrities attending the event.
During the red carpet session, a blonde woman bumped into IU, but she walked past the actress as if nothing happened without giving a short apology.

IU was seen handling the whole situation with grace, with a smile on her face after the incident.
Fans identified the woman as French beauty influencer Maria Travel, and flocked her social media with comments asking her for a proper apology.

Upon seeing hundreds and thousands of comments and messages, Maria Travel left a short video of apology, saying that it was done by accident and that she did not mean to be rude.

She also tagged IU's personal Instagram on her video, while there is almost zero chance for her video to be delivered to the Asian superstar―who has more than 26 million followers on her Instagram.
Fans commented, "It's pretty obvious that she did it on purpose. So rude.", "She should've at least say sorry to her.", "She didn't even look back at IU. Is she out of her mind?", and more.

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Online Community, 'dlwlrma' 'mariatravel' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
