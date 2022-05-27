뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Shares How Recognized Lee Jung Jae Is by Random Passersby in Cannes
[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Shares How Recognized Lee Jung Jae Is by Random Passersby in Cannes

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.27
[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Shares How Recognized Lee Jung Jae Is by Random Passersby in Cannes
Actor Jung Woo Sung revealed how popular actor Lee Jung Jae is in Cannes, France. 

On May 26 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Live', Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung made a guest appearance. 

Their interview was conducted in Cannes, where they both are for '2022 Cannes Film Festival'. 

At '2022 Cannes Film Festival', Lee Jung Jae made his directorial debut with a film 'Hunt', starring himself and Jung Woo Sung. 
During the interview, Lee Jung Jae was asked whether he has met a lot of fans in Cannes, which he answered, "Ah yes, I have." 

Jung Woo Sung added, "He's super popular here. It's incredible. At least one person asks him for a photo together every five steps he takes." 

While the outdoor interview went on, many fans gathered around them as well that it even became difficult to continue the interview. 

After moving to a different area for the interview, Jung Woo Sung said, "Earlier when Jung Jae was busy taking photos with fans on the street, I just stood around him." 

He continued, "This one little girl who looked like she was about nine kept looking at me with a shy smile. Then, she asked whether I was the guy from 'Squid Game'. All adults are able to tell who Lee Jung Jae is, but I think she got confused for a bit." 

He went on, "I told her that I was his friend, and she was like, 'Please let me meet him!' A little moment later, Lee Jung Jae came and I introduced him to her. She told Lee Jung Jae that she loves him. It made my heart warm." 
Then, the interviewer commented, "This would be unusual in Korea though, isn't it? Taking photos with everybody on the street." 

Lee Jung Jae responded, "Ah yes, definitely. It's an unusual experience, but it doesn't give me any new feelings. I just feel very good.", and laughingly added, "I'm not good at taking a selfie myself, but I'm okay when others take photos of me." 

Jung Woo Sung looked at Lee Jung Jae while he spoke, and said with a smile, "As his good friend, I feel really proud of him." 
(Credit= 'artistcompanyofficial' Instagram, KBS Entertainment Weekly Live) 

(SBS Star) 
