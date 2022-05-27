뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Cried While Recording" LISA Says It Was Very Rough for Her Between 'As If It's Your Last' & 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU'
[SBS Star] "I Cried While Recording" LISA Says It Was Very Rough for Her Between 'As If It's Your Last' & 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU'

[SBS Star] "I Cried While Recording" LISA Says It Was Very Rough for Her Between 'As If It's Your Last' & 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU'

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.27 14:20
[SBS Star] "I Cried While Recording" LISA Says It Was Very Rough for Her Between As If Its Your Last & DDU-DU-DDU-DU
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared that things were really rough for her between 'As If It's Your Last' and 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU'. 

On May 24, American monthly magazine Rolling Stone released an interview of LISA online. 
BLACKPINK
In this interview, LISA shocked everybody by saying that she once cried while recording a song, because she thought her singing was not good enough. 

LISA said, "Our producer Teddy is one of the most important people for BLACKPINK. He knows how to speak to me, and I understand him. There is a way that he stimulate me musically, and it is to push hard. He'd say, 'Again, again, again. A little more, a little prettier.'" 

She continued, "In the past, I used to only rap. One day, he told me to try vocals. But I was so bad at singing. At least, there was a time when I was really bad. That whole year between 'As If It's Your Last' in 2017 and 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' in 2018 was really rough for me." 

She resumed, "When I went to the studio to record, nothing came out. I cried. I felt like I was bringing the team down. Teddy pushed me hard though. He was like, 'You can't? No. Try harder. Go back in there.' Because of Teddy, I overcame that time. I feel a little more confident about singing now." 
BLACKPINK
After she said this, LISA was asked an interesting question, "Have you ever wondered what will happen if BLACKPINK ends one day?" 

LISA answered, "I don't think we've even talked about this amongst ourselves. We've jokingly said, 'JISOO is going to live in Hawaii, and LISA will return to Thailand." But I don't want to think about the end. It's too sad."

She went on, "Some day, we'll get married and things like that, but then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too in the future? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now? I mean, won't BLACKPINK last at least 10 more years? We'll be nearly 40 by then." 

Then, LISA shared who she thinks will be in her forties, "I don't really know, but I'll still have good vibes, doing different things like now." 
BLACKPINK
(Credit= 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
