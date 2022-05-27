[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Shares Honest Thoughts on the Public's Misconceptions About Her Personality

Recently, the members of BLACKPINK held their individual interview with American music magazine RollingStone.
JENNIE said, "When I was a kid, people often said I was too timid. I wasn't bright and bubbling with energy; I was shy, even about saying hello."
She added, "When I was a trainee, I often heard, 'Why does Jennie always look pissed?' At the time, that hurt my feelings. I'm not pissed. I'm just shy in front of other people. Rather than being hurt, I accept it and try harder next time."
She said, "I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended (in 2020). This isn't something I want to share in too much detail with the fans."
She continued to explain, "For a year and a half, I didn't have a home. If I touched something, I'd have an allergic reaction. I had no immune system at all, but we needed to keep touring."
JENNIE shared that she feels much stronger now as she learned about her weaknesses, what she is allergic to, what she shouldn't put in her body, etc.
