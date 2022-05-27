뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Shares Honest Thoughts on the Public's Misconceptions About Her Personality
Published 2022.05.27 13:42
BLACKPINK JENNIE
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK talked about the struggles she faced before and after her debut.

Recently, the members of BLACKPINK held their individual interview with American music magazine RollingStone.
BLACKPINK JENNIE
During her portion of the interview, JENNIE shared how she was subjected to others' criticism over the smallest things.

JENNIE said, "When I was a kid, people often said I was too timid. I wasn't bright and bubbling with energy; I was shy, even about saying hello."

She added, "When I was a trainee, I often heard, 'Why does Jennie always look pissed?' At the time, that hurt my feelings. I'm not pissed. I'm just shy in front of other people. Rather than being hurt, I accept it and try harder next time."
BLACKPINK JENNIE
JENNIE also talked about the physical and mental hardships of being a K-pop star.

She said, "I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended (in 2020). This isn't something I want to share in too much detail with the fans."
BLACKPINK JENNIE
"For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting," JENNIE shared, "You know, we were young, in our early twenties. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren't eating properly; I wasn't hydrating myself―we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour."

She continued to explain, "For a year and a half, I didn't have a home. If I touched something, I'd have an allergic reaction. I had no immune system at all, but we needed to keep touring."

JENNIE shared that she feels much stronger now as she learned about her weaknesses, what she is allergic to, what she shouldn't put in her body, etc.

(Credit= RollingStone, YG Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
