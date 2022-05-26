[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Shares Why She Worries About Being Thai Children's Role Model

이미지 확대하기

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared her honest thoughts on being named as the role model of many children in her home country, Thailand.Recently, the members of BLACKPINK sat down for their individual interviews with the RollingStone.During her interview, LISA was asked what she meant when she said, "I'm a role model in Thailand, but I don't even know what kind of musician I'll be," during BLACKPINK's 2020 Netflix documentary 'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky'.To this, LISA explained, "Whenever I go to Thailand, there's this new generation of babies that all look up to me, 'I want to be like LISA unnie!' But when I look at myself, I'm lacking in so many areas. There are so many things I don't know because I'm still young."She continued, "They look up to me as an idol, but I still don't think I'm perfect enough to be their idol. Am I there yet? Am I ready? I'm actually really curious. In what ways am I an idol to those kids? I still feel I have a long way to go."LISA also talked about a Thai trainee in YG Entertainment.She said, "There is a Thai trainee that reminds me of when I was young. I'm trying to take care of her. It's not so much about giving advice; we eat together, go shopping. She's 17 and has been here for nearly two years."She continued, "I asked her once, 'Is there anything you're struggling with?' And she started to cry. 'I want to dance like you, unnie, but I'm so bad, and I'm so sad about that.' I just tell her, 'Keep practicing!'"When asked about her recent visit to Thailand, LISA said, "It was the first time in three years. My mom and dad are getting old. Whenever I have time, I want to return to Thailand. I don't want to waste my time, and I want to see them as often as I can."(Credit= RollingStone, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)