[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Shares Why She Worries About Being Thai Children's Role Model

Recently, the members of BLACKPINK sat down for their individual interviews with the RollingStone.
To this, LISA explained, "Whenever I go to Thailand, there's this new generation of babies that all look up to me, 'I want to be like LISA unnie!' But when I look at myself, I'm lacking in so many areas. There are so many things I don't know because I'm still young."
She continued, "They look up to me as an idol, but I still don't think I'm perfect enough to be their idol. Am I there yet? Am I ready? I'm actually really curious. In what ways am I an idol to those kids? I still feel I have a long way to go."
She said, "There is a Thai trainee that reminds me of when I was young. I'm trying to take care of her. It's not so much about giving advice; we eat together, go shopping. She's 17 and has been here for nearly two years."
She continued, "I asked her once, 'Is there anything you're struggling with?' And she started to cry. 'I want to dance like you, unnie, but I'm so bad, and I'm so sad about that.' I just tell her, 'Keep practicing!'"
(Credit= RollingStone, YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)