뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Was the First Time Seeing Her Cry" DARA Tells How Much CL Cried After 2NE1 'Coachella' Performance
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "It Was the First Time Seeing Her Cry" DARA Tells How Much CL Cried After 2NE1 'Coachella' Performance

[SBS Star] "It Was the First Time Seeing Her Cry" DARA Tells How Much CL Cried After 2NE1 'Coachella' Performance

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.26 11:25 View Count
[SBS Star] "It Was the First Time Seeing Her Cry" DARA Tells How Much CL Cried After 2NE1 Coachella Performance
K-pop artist DARA shared that another K-pop artist CL cried a lot after performing at 'Coachella' as 2NE1. 

On May 25 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', CL made a guest appearance. 

While speaking with the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, CL talked on a special moment from last month when all members of 2NE1―CL, DARA, Park Bom and Minzy performed together for the first time in seven years at 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival'. 

CL especially mentioned the time when she was returning to her accommodation after the performance. 

CL said, "It took about 40 minutes to get to our accommodation, but nobody talked in the car during that time. We all just stared out the window, trying to just cherish the memory of all those times, as they were so precious." 

She continued, "After putting everything into our hearts like that, we got to the accommodation and started our own after party. We had burgers and bibim-men (spicy noodles), and danced all night. We had a blast." 
You Quiz on the Block
Then, CL revealed that she cried in front of the members of 2NE1 for the very first time the next day. 

CL stated, "DARA and Bom flew back to Korea the following day. I've never cried in front of them before, but for some reason, I got so emotional at that time. I just cried and cried on the way to the airport to send them off." 

After that, an interview of DARA was shown, where she touched on the same subject. 

DARA said, "CL cried so much on that day. She held onto our hands for ages. She's not that sort of person, so I was really surprised. She's usually too cool that I've always thought to myself, 'Nothing would ever make her cry.'" 

She resumed, "As she cried, she said to us, 'I'm going to feel so lonely once you all leave.' I think she had this anxiety that this moment would never come again." 
You Quiz on the Block
You Quiz on the Block
2NE1 made debut in 2009 and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the contract with their management agency YG Entertainment. 

Previously, CL shared that she found out that 2NE1 officially had disbanded through media. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'coachella' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.