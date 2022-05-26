뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V Return to Social Media on the Same Day
Published 2022.05.26
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V Return to Social Media on the Same Day
Following their dating rumors, JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and V of K-pop boy group BTS returned to social media on the same day.

On May 25, JENNIE took to her Instagram and shared two photos.
BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V Return to Social Media on the Same Day
One of the photos was the four BLACKPINK members posing for the cover of Rolling Stone's upcoming issue. 

The next photo was a black and white photo of JENNIE for the magazine.

It was JENNIE's first social media update after her alleged dating rumors with V.
BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V Return to Social Media on the Same Day
Not long after her Instagram update, V also took to his personal Instagram and shared a black and white photo of himself.

The BTS member also took to the group's Weverse and responded to a comment from a fan saying that she misses him.
BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V Return to Social Media on the Same Day
Previously on May 23, one photo of a man and a woman―allegedly V and JENNIE―sitting in a car driving around in Jeju Island was shared online.
JENNIE and V
The photo in question has sparked dating rumors between the two superstars, and their agencies did not share any form of confirmation nor clarification regarding the rumors.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Rumored to Be in a Relationship

(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'thv' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.