[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V Return to Social Media on the Same Day

Following their dating rumors, JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and V of K-pop boy group BTS returned to social media on the same day.On May 25, JENNIE took to her Instagram and shared two photos.One of the photos was the four BLACKPINK members posing for the cover of Rolling Stone's upcoming issue.The next photo was a black and white photo of JENNIE for the magazine.It was JENNIE's first social media update after her alleged dating rumors with V.Not long after her Instagram update, V also took to his personal Instagram and shared a black and white photo of himself.The BTS member also took to the group's Weverse and responded to a comment from a fan saying that she misses him.Previously on May 23, one photo of a man and a woman―allegedly V and JENNIE―sitting in a car driving around in Jeju Island was shared online.The photo in question has sparked dating rumors between the two superstars, and their agencies did not share any form of confirmation nor clarification regarding the rumors.(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'thv' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)