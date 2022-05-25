[SBS Star] TAEMIN·Jessi·JUNGKOOK·G-DRAGON-Inspired Characters Appear on Popular Disney Series

Agora já queremos mais de Taemin, Jessi, Jungkook e G-Dragon em The Owl House!



K-pop stars TAEMIN of boy group SHINee, hip-hop artist Jessi, JUNGKOOK of boy group BTS and G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG-inspired characters appeared on the award-winning Disney animated television series 'The Owl House'.On May 22, the director and storyboard artist for 'The Owl House', Bo Coburn, shared images of a recent scene from the series with some familiar faces on Instagram.These four familiar-looking animated characters were all wearing colorful cloaks, either looking surprised or distressed as they get locked up in a cage.It turned out that they were TAEMIN, Jessi, JUNGKOOK and G-DRAGON; the characters definitely showed their distinct features.Notably, JUNGKOOK had the iconic purple hair from the time when he was actively promoting the group's mega-hit track 'Butter'.Along with the images, the director wrote, "I still can't believe that Dana let me get away with this, but I'll always be grateful. I got to put in some of my favorite artists, and represent the music and culture a tiny bit."A little while later, Vesela Stamenova―the retakes director for 'The Owl House'―also talked about their special appearance on her Instagram.Vesela Stamenova wrote, "I can't believe I got the chance to contribute in making these characters. These artists are just amazing! I especially had much fun making JUNGKOOK's tattoo design."She continued, "My first pass of design had every tattoo of his, but I thought that would have been too much for animating. As for his hair, I couldn't let go; it had to be done the butter way.", then added a smiley face emoji.Created by Dana Terrace and premiered in January 2020, 'The Owl House' is a fantasy series that follows the story of 'Luz Noceda', a human girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical world.Last year, the series won the Peabody Award, which is one of the most prestigious honors for broadcasting, audio and streaming media.(Credit= 'vstamenovaart' 'bobo_doodles' 'xxxibgdrgn' 'lm_____ltm' 'jungkook.97' 'jessicah_o' Instagram)(SBS Star)