[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Melts the Heart of His Stylist with His Thoughtful Move at 'Cannes'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jung Jae showed his sweet and thoughtful move to his stylist at 'Cannes'.Recently, Lee Jung Jae flew to Cannes, France to attend '2022 Cannes Film Festival'.Then on May 25, Lee Jung Jae's stylist updated her Instagram with a photo of her and Lee Jung Jae hugging each other.Along with this photo, the stylist wrote, "Our schedule in Cannes is so hectic, and all the shops close at 7PM here. So, I wasn't able to shop for myself at all."She continued, "But as soon as Lee Jung Jae found out about this, he told me that it was okay for me to go out, shop and look around between a shooting. It was so considerate of him."She resumed, "Thanks to his kind and thoughtful move, I was able to enjoy Cannes while I'm here. I saw lots of pretty stuff that it made me really happy. Cannes greatly inspired me too."Upon seeing this post, fans left comments such as, "Ah, he has such a warm heart!", "This is why I'm his fan.", "I hear nothing but good stories about him!" and so on.At '2022 Cannes Film Festival', Lee Jung Jae made his directorial debut with a film 'Hunt', starring himself and actor Jung Woo Sung.'Hunt' was screened for the first time on May 20, and 3,000 tickets were completely sold out for the screening.Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung and the team of 'Hunt' received a 7-minute round of applause at the end of the film.In response to this, Lee Jung Jae smiled and thanked the audience in Korean, English and French.(Credit= 'artistcompanyofficial' 'from_jjlee' Instagram)(SBS Star)