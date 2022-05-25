[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Melts the Heart of His Stylist with His Thoughtful Move at 'Cannes'

Recently, Lee Jung Jae flew to Cannes, France to attend '2022 Cannes Film Festival'.
Then on May 25, Lee Jung Jae's stylist updated her Instagram with a photo of her and Lee Jung Jae hugging each other.
She continued, "But as soon as Lee Jung Jae found out about this, he told me that it was okay for me to go out, shop and look around between a shooting. It was so considerate of him."
She resumed, "Thanks to his kind and thoughtful move, I was able to enjoy Cannes while I'm here. I saw lots of pretty stuff that it made me really happy. Cannes greatly inspired me too."
Upon seeing this post, fans left comments such as, "Ah, he has such a warm heart!", "This is why I'm his fan.", "I hear nothing but good stories about him!" and so on.
'Hunt' was screened for the first time on May 20, and 3,000 tickets were completely sold out for the screening.
Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung and the team of 'Hunt' received a 7-minute round of applause at the end of the film.
In response to this, Lee Jung Jae smiled and thanked the audience in Korean, English and French.
(SBS Star)