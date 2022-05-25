뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] H1-KEY's Thai Member Sitala Leaves the Group
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] H1-KEY's Thai Member Sitala Leaves the Group

[SBS Star] H1-KEY's Thai Member Sitala Leaves the Group

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.25 14:44 View Count
H1-KEY
K-pop girl group H1-KEY's management agency announced the group's Thai member Sitala's departure from the group.

On May 25, H1-KEY's management agency GLG released an official statement announcing Sitala's departure.
Sitala
GLG's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is GLG.

We would like to notify that Sitala, who has been a part of H1-KEY until now, has decided to leave the group due to personal reasons.

The agency discussed this matter with Sitala herself as well as with the rest of the H1-KEY members, and the decision was made after a thorough review of the overall situation.

Above all, we apologize for causing concerns with such sudden news.

We ask for your warm encouragements toward Sitala's future, and also toward H1-KEY members, who plan to resume the path to their dreams again. Thank you.
H1-KEY
H1-KEY debuted in January 2022 as a 4-member girl group with the release of its first single 'Athletic Girl'.

Even before the group's debut, the group's Thai member Sitala swept up in controversy after K-pop fans in Thailand raised concerns over her family background.
Sarunyoo Wongkrachang
Sitala's late father, Sarunyoo Wongkrachang, was a famous actor/filmmaker in Thailand.

Apart from his career in the entertainment industry, Wongkrachang was also an active participant in Thailand's politics, known for his pro-royalist sentiments.

He was allegedly one of the chief orchestrators of the 2014 coup, which removed the Thai democratic government and put the nation under military dictatorship.

While some pointed out that her late father's past wrongdoing has nothing to do with Sitala's life, several Thai fans questioned her evident devotion to her father―as she named her father as her role model in a self-written profile.

At the time, GLG shared an official statement, saying, "We have come to the conclusion that we cannot hold Sitala accountable on the basis of her father's past decisions and actions that were beyond her responsibility."

In regard to the self-profile issue, the agency stated, "Sitala had named him her role model based on his role as a parental figure of the family, actor and film director; and not upon his political views and actions."

(Credit= 'Sarunyoo Wongkrachang' Facebook, GLG)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.