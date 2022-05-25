[SBS Star] MINGYU Said to Have Played a Huge Role in Getting All 13 SEVENTEEN Members to Renew Contract

세븐틴 전원 재계약 일등공신 민규!!

민규한테는 원래 하던거 그냥 하는거라는 느낌이 컸대...���� pic.twitter.com/NE2rjl9jHA — 푱 (@0nmymilkyway) May 24, 2022

회사랑 재계약 미팅할 때 한명씩 미팅 안하고 세븐틴 13명이 다같이 미팅했대... 하 어떻게 이런 그룹이.... pic.twitter.com/3YPE5JNlwL — 푱 (@0nmymilkyway) May 24, 2022

재계약 할 때 진짜 힘들었던 게 항상 놀면서 웃으면서 같이 하는 친구들이랑 돈 얘기하고 미래 이야기 이런 계산적인 이야기 하는게 싫어서 현실을 외면하고 싶었다고...���� pic.twitter.com/AjiY5JNdiy — 푱 (@0nmymilkyway) May 24, 2022

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN shared a story behind their recent contract renewal.On May 24 episode of WATCHA's original series 'The Goblin that Takes Away Your Wisdom' (literal translation), all members of SEVENTEEN made a special appearance.In this show, SEVENTEEN revealed how all 13 members recently came to renew their contract with the agency of seven years―PLEDIS Entertainment.Not all, but a lot of K-pop groups disband or each member join a different agency at the end of their original contract with the agency where they made debut.It is a rare case that all members, especially a group that consist of 13 members, to renew their contract like SEVENTEEN.As the members picked MINGYU as someone who played a big part in getting them to renew their contract together, MINGYU commented, "Renewing our contract may be something big, but it wasn't for me at all. It was just like, 'I'm just continuing what I've been doing.' It just seemed natural."He continued, "So, I tried to talk about it with my members months before the end of the contract. I was confident that all of us were going to continue to stay with each other. It wasn't hard to begin the talk, but we did have to speak about it many times after that. It took us about nine months."S.COUPS added, "The one thing about MINGYU is that he's always very positive, whatever it is. He managed to deliver that positive energy to us, and that's how we were able to come to make this decision in the end."Then, SEUNGKWAN shared how their contract was renewed in more detail.SEUNGKWAN stated, "Usually at times like this, each member would have a meeting with the agency management team one by one, but we decided to go in at the same time. That's how much we wanted to remain as a team."WOOZI added, "The hardest part of the contract renewal was that each of us had to speak about money, own goals and things that may hurt their feelings in front of one another. It was some deep stuff, and that wasn't easy. The reality was harsh."SEUNGKWAN explained, "They were thing like, how many years we wanted the contract to be, how we were going to divide our earnings, and things like that. We also had to make some deals with our agency. It wasn't an easy journey, but we felt grown up."Debuted in May 2015; PLEDIS Entertainment announced the renewal of SEVENTEEN's contract in July last year.(Credit= WATCHA The Goblin that Takes Away Your Wisdom, 'seventeennews' Facebook)(SBS Star)