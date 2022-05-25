뉴스
[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Is Said to Have Been Doing His Best to Be the 'Husband Material' for Choi Sooyoung
SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.25 11:56 View Count
Chung Kyung-ho, Choi Sooyoung
Rapper/music producer Outsider, who is also a good friend of actor Chung Kyung-ho, talked about how the actor have been preparing himself to become a right man for his girlfriend.

On May 17, Outsider guested on TBS FM's radio show '4 o'clock Operation, General Choi' (literal translation).
Outsider
During the talk, Outsider was asked if he knows anything about when his friend Chung Kyung-ho and his girlfriend, singer/actress Choi Sooyoung, will get married.

To this, Outsider said, "To be completely honest, I find it amazing that they haven't gotten married yet. They look perfect together, and they love each other so much."
Chung Kyung-ho, Outsider
He explained, "They have been dating for a long time, but Chung Kyung-ho always says that he is preparing to be that perfect man for Sooyoung."

Lastly, he added, "He's working hard and earning more money. He said that he has to be fully prepared (to marry her)."
Chung Kyung-ho, Choi Sooyoung
Chung Kyung-ho and Choi Sooyoung have been in a relationship for over 10 years; and the couple made their relationship public in January 2014.

(Credit= 'TBS fm 95.1MHz' YouTube, 'jstar_allallj' 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
