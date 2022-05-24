[SBS Star] Fans Discover BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE's Past Matching Instagram Photos?

Previously on May 23, one photo shook the Internet―it was a photo taken of two people in a car driving around in Jeju Island.
The two people looked so much like V and JENNIE wearing the items that they owned that it was said they were V and JENNIE traveling together in Jeju Island, and they were dating one another.
V followed JENNIE, then unfollowed her right away, then commented to fans, "Is there a way to turn off 'Suggested for You' on Instagram? This application kind of scares me."
Because of what he wrote to fans afterwards, it was assumed that it was simply a mistake then.
After seeing the photo of 'them' in Jeju Island, however, fans questioned whether it really was a mistake because of Instagram's 'Suggested for You' offerings.
Back in the end of December, V posted a photo of himself standing in front of a large statue outside on Instagram.
A few days later, JENNIE uploaded a photo on Instagram of herself standing next to a shorter version of the same statue in an outdoor area as well.
Also on February 4, V and JENNIE posted the identical bottle of red wine with the same vintage date of 1996.
On her photos, JENNIE even placed a white heart emoji over the wine bottle.
It is thought that perhaps V was trying to indicate the daisies as G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG, since JENNIE 'was' 'in a relationship' with him before himself.
Daisies have represented G-DRAGON for years; he even made a daisy as the logo for his clothing brand.
At that time, their agency YG Entertainment stated, "We cannot confirm the news, as it's their private matter. Thank you for your understanding."
The agency's vague response got many to believe the news to be true.
(Credit= 'thv' 'jennierubyjane' 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)