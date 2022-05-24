뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Halts All Activities After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Published 2022.05.24 16:04 View Count
Kim Woo Bin
Actor Kim Woo Bin has tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 24, Kim Woo Bin's management agency AM Entertainment announced that Kim Woo Bin will be halting all his activities for the time being.
Kim Woo Bin
AM Entertainment stated, "Kim Woo Bin tested positive on the self-diagnosis test kit on May 23, ahead of his attendance at the exhibition that had been scheduled for today. Afterwards, he immediately went to a medical institution and underwent a rapid antigen test, and he ultimately tested positive."

The agency added, "Thus, he has halted all his scheduled activities, and is currently in self-quarantine at his home, in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines. We ask for everyone's understanding."
Kim Woo Bin
Following his full recovery from nasopharynx cancer, Kim Woo Bin has made his grand return to the industry with the ongoing tvN drama 'Our Blues'.

(Credit= AM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
