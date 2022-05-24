[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Bash JYP Ent. for the Way They Treated NSWER at NMIXX's Fan Signing Event

Recently, a few photos from NMIXX's past fan signing event started circulating online.
The photos showed NMIXX meeting NSWER and signing an autograph to them at an outdoor area.
When they were done getting an autograph from one member, they moved to the next member while kneeling down as well.
The staff told them to kneel down as soon as it was their turn to begin getting an autograph, and they also made sure they stayed down until they were finished getting an autograph.
But fans were asked to kneel down at this particular fan signing event, and it made a lot K-pop fans upset.
They claimed that it showed how little respect JYP Entertainment has for fans, who in fact should be respected the most.
They also shared they hoped for an improvement in the future, and that something like this never happens again.
(Credit= Online Community, 'NMIXXOfficial' Facebook)
(SBS Star)