[SBS Star] Kim Saeron Compensates the Entire Cost of Replacing the Transformer She Destroyed

According to Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) on May 23, Kim Saeron fully paid to replace the transformer she destroyed while driving under the influence.
It reportedly costs about 20 million won (approximately 15,900 dollars) to replace one unit.
Reports also stated that Kim Saeron is currently negotiating settlements with businesses around the area, as several local businesses suffered power outages due to the accident.
As a result, traffic lights went out and businesses around the area reported payment system outages, forcing some to close down for approximately five hours.
The actress' blood test result will be available around June 1.
(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST, Online Community)
(SBS Star)