뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Saeron Compensates the Entire Cost of Replacing the Transformer She Destroyed
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Saeron Compensates the Entire Cost of Replacing the Transformer She Destroyed

[SBS Star] Kim Saeron Compensates the Entire Cost of Replacing the Transformer She Destroyed

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.24 14:08 View Count
Kim Saeron
Actress Kim Saeron has fully paid the cost of replacing the electrical transformer she destroyed.

According to Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) on May 23, Kim Saeron fully paid to replace the transformer she destroyed while driving under the influence.

It reportedly costs about 20 million won (approximately 15,900 dollars) to replace one unit.

Reports also stated that Kim Saeron is currently negotiating settlements with businesses around the area, as several local businesses suffered power outages due to the accident.
김새론 사고 현장 추정 사진 (사진=온라인 커뮤니티)
On the morning of May 18, Kim Saeron's vehicle had rammed an electrical transformer located near Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

As a result, traffic lights went out and businesses around the area reported payment system outages, forcing some to close down for approximately five hours.
Kim Saeron
While Kim Saeron admitted her DUI charges through a statement shared via her management agency, Kim Saeron refused to take a breathalyzer test on the scene, and transported to the nearby hospital for a blood test.

The actress' blood test result will be available around June 1.
Kim Saeron
Following the accident, Kim Saeron has left the cast of the upcoming SBS drama 'Trolley', and stopped shooting her segments for the upcoming Netflix series 'Hunting Dogs'.

(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.