[SBS Star] "We Aren't Disbanded" GOT7 Shares Love for Their Group by Releasing an Album Titled 'GOT7'
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.24 11:00
[SBS Star] "We Arent Disbanded" GOT7 Shares Love for Their Group by Releasing an Album Titled GOT7
K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed thoughts on making a comeback for the first time as the same GOT7 after parting ways with their former agency JYP Entertainment last year. 

On May 23, GOT7's comeback showcase for their new mini album 'GOT7' was held at one hotel in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. 

During the showcase, BAMBAM shared the reason why the members got together to release 'GOT7'. 

The K-pop star said, "We wanted to let everybody know that we aren't disbanded. We hoped to prove that we have a strong will to promote again as the members of GOT7." 

He continued, "We especially wanted to do it for our fans. We're the happiest when there are seven of us, and we're the happiest on stage with each other, so we didn't want to give that up." 
GOT7
After that, JAY B stated, "I'm so happy that we were able to return to the industry as a whole 7-member group today. I would like to thank my agency as well as the agencies of other members for making all this possible. It almost feels like a dream." 

JACKSON also commented, "I really missed our fans. It wasn't easy, because we're all under a different agency now. But we managed to come out together, and I'm very glad." 

YUGEOM added, "It feels amazing to be out with my fellow members again. Our fans have waited for us for a long time. We've prepared a lot for this, so I hope they like it." 
GOT7
Then, the members of GOT7 were asked why they chose to go with the name 'GOT7' for the name of their album. 

JINYOUNG explained, "We believed that it was the title that suited us the most. It was the most GOT7-like thing to do, and we were just confident about using that title, as we were confident with ourselves and our identity as GOT7members." 

JAY B said further, "Since the name of our album is 'GOT7', we believed that this would be an excuse for us to gather together more often. And it was also an opportunity for us to engrave 'GOT7' into our hearts once again." 
GOT7
Debuted in January 2014, GOT7 released a great number of hit tracks including, 'A', 'Stop stop it', 'If You Do', 'Hard Carry', 'Lullaby' and so on. 

At the end of their contract with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, all seven members of the group left the agency and each joined a different one. 

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
