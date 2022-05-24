[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho ♥ Choi Sooyoung Share Photos from Their LA Trip

이미지 확대하기

Celebrity couple actor Chung Kyung-ho and K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member/actress Choi Sooyoung shared photos from their recent trip to Los Angeles.On May 21, Choi Sooyoung took to her personal Instagram and shared new photos of herself taken at The Getty, Los Angeles, the United States.Along with the photos, Choi Sooyoung wrote in the caption, "Surrounded by art."Then on May 22, her boyfriend Chung Kyung-ho also updated his Instagram with several photos that were also taken in Los Angeles.In the photos, Chung Kyung-ho is seen walking down the streets of Los Angeles, and also shyly covering his face while smiling to the camera.With photos of the two in Los Angeles posted around the same time, fans speculated that the couple is currently enjoying their private trip in the city.Chung Kyung-ho and Choi Sooyoung started dating in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.(Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)(SBS Star)