[SBS Star] "Wow, the Sky Is So Red Today" WINNER MINO Laughs Upon Discovering His Sunglasses Are Red

Last week, the first episode of WINNER's new reality show 'Artist Way' was unveiled.
In this episode, the members of WINNER were seen sailing a ship during sunset.
The WINNER members looked at MINO and said, "Umm... Your sunglasses are red."
MINO immediately took his sunglasses off and looked at the color of the sunglasses.
After realizing that the lenses were red, he awkwardly laughed and exclaimed, "Oh! Ah, okay, the sky wasn't red."
As YOON, HOONY and JINU saw all this, they burst into laughter and laughed for ages.
They left comments such as, "So funny! I'm not surprised though, because that's MINO.", "Why is he always so cute?", "I can't stop laughing! MINO never fails to make me laugh." and so on.
(Credit= JTBC Artist Way)
(SBS Star)