뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Wow, the Sky Is So Red Today" WINNER MINO Laughs Upon Discovering His Sunglasses Are Red
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Wow, the Sky Is So Red Today" WINNER MINO Laughs Upon Discovering His Sunglasses Are Red

[SBS Star] "Wow, the Sky Is So Red Today" WINNER MINO Laughs Upon Discovering His Sunglasses Are Red

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.23 17:12 View Count
[SBS Star] "Wow, the Sky Is So Red Today" WINNER MINO Laughs Upon Discovering His Sunglasses Are Red
MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER made everybody burst into laughter with his clumsiness. 

Last week, the first episode of WINNER's new reality show 'Artist Way' was unveiled. 

In this episode, the members of WINNER were seen sailing a ship during sunset.  
WINNER
While watching the sunset together, MINO commented, "Wow, the sky is so red today." 

The WINNER members looked at MINO and said, "Umm... Your sunglasses are red." 

MINO immediately took his sunglasses off and looked at the color of the sunglasses. 

After realizing that the lenses were red, he awkwardly laughed and exclaimed, "Oh! Ah, okay, the sky wasn't red."

As YOON, HOONY and JINU saw all this, they burst into laughter and laughed for ages. 
WINNER
WINNER
Fans also responded to this as, 'so MINO-like thing to do'. 

They left comments such as, "So funny! I'm not surprised though, because that's MINO.", "Why is he always so cute?", "I can't stop laughing! MINO never fails to make me laugh." and so on. 

(Credit= JTBC Artist Way) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.