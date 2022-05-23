[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Unfollows JENNIE on Instagram? Agencies Remain Silent on New Dating Rumors

Recently, a post shared on one online community alleged JENNIE and G-DRAGON are no longer together.
The post's writer claimed that G-DRAGON's private Instagram account recently unfollowed JENNIE, while it still follows other BLACKPINK members.
Meanwhile, JENNIE has newly been embroiled in dating rumors with V of K-pop boy group BTS.
Multiple media outlets have been trying to contact V's BIGHIT MUSIC and JENNIE's YG Entertainment asking for their official response regarding the alleged rumors, but they all failed to reach them.
