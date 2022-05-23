[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Unfollows JENNIE on Instagram? Agencies Remain Silent on New Dating Rumors

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Alleged private Instagram account of G-DRAGON unfollowed JENNIE's account; fueling JENNIE and V's dating rumors even more.Recently, a post shared on one online community alleged JENNIE and G-DRAGON are no longer together.The post's writer claimed that G-DRAGON's private Instagram account recently unfollowed JENNIE, while it still follows other BLACKPINK members.Although JENNIE and G-DRAGON never confirmed their relationship, it was widely understood that their relationship is official within the entertainment industry.Meanwhile, JENNIE has newly been embroiled in dating rumors with V of K-pop boy group BTS.The two K-pop stars were allegedly spotted in Jeju Island together, with a photo of the two sitting in a car as a proof.Many questions the authenticity of the photo at the moment; while the management agencies of the two reportedly cannot be reached.Multiple media outlets have been trying to contact V's BIGHIT MUSIC and JENNIE's YG Entertainment asking for their official response regarding the alleged rumors, but they all failed to reach them.(Credit= Instagram, Online Community, YG Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)