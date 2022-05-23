뉴스
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Sweetly Manages the Time When He Unwantingly Had to Pour Paint on Jeon So Min
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Sweetly Manages the Time When He Unwantingly Had to Pour Paint on Jeon So Min

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.23 14:22
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO sweetly splashed most of the paint away from actress Jeon So Min when he unwantingly had to pour it on her. 

On May 22 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Cha Eun-woo showed his sweet manners. 

At the end of their games of the day, the losers Ji Suk-jin, Yang Se Chan and Jeon So Min sat in front of three random buckets that contained either water, dried roses or black paint.
Running Man
The members of ASTRO―MOON BIN, SANHA and Cha Eun-woo had to put away the cloth on top that covered the insides, and pour it on them on the count of three. 

Cha Eun-woo had to pour the inside of the bucket on Jeon So Min, and learned that her bucket was filled with black paint when he opened the bucket. 

As soon as he opened it, he was seen biting his lips, not knowing what to do. 
Running Man
On three, Cha Eun-woo poured the black paint on Jeon So Min, but he splashed the majority of the paint away from Jeon So Min instead of pouring all of it on her, which was what he was asked to do. 

He made sure he only got a little of the paint on her head, so that nobody complained.  

Then, he speedily poured the rest of it to an empty area in front of her. 

Right after that, Cha Eun-woo awkwardly laughed and went up to Jeon So Min. 

He gave her a little but warm hug, holding her shoulder and arm, and smiled as if he felt bad. 
 
Upon seeing his thoughtful and sweet gesture that he showed to protect Jeon So Min, the audience went wild. 

They left comments such as, "We need more guys like Eun-woo in this world!", "Wow, Eun-woo. Are you an angel or what...?!", "Marry me, oppa!" and so on, 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
