[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Super Slim' BLACKPINK ROSE Says She Goes on a Diet Before a Photo/Video Shoot

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared that she goes on a diet before a photo or video shoot.On May 20, fashion magazine ELLE KOREA updated their YouTube channel with an interview of ROSÉ.During the interview, ROSÉ was asked for her tips on taking good photos.ROSÉ answered, "Well, I think it's important to get natural light in the photos. You can take great photos from like 12PM to 2-3PM, wherever you are around that time."She continued, "Sometimes, I want to record all myself in the photos, but I can't with selfies, so I take mirror selfies then. When taking mirror selfies, you want your body to look as natural as possible. I don't generally make big poses in front of a mirror."Then, ROSÉ shared a surprising fact that she goes on a diet before a photo or video shoot.ROSÉ said, "My face and body swell up easily. So, I try not to eat anything too spicy or salty when I have a photo or video shoot ahead. I also try not to eat anything at night even if I'm hungry."She went on, "I want some tteok-bokki (spicy rice cakes) or something spicy while I work, but I always just eat salad. I worry about being swollen."She smiled and added, "It's a little hard while I stop myself from eating what I want, but I usually go and eat that spicy food that I craved at the end of the shooting."ROSÉ is known for her slender figure―many Korean girls pick ROSÉ's body as the kind of body that they want.She is 168.7cm, and recently revealed that she weighs 44kg.(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)