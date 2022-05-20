[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Reveals the Name of RAIN's Celebrity Ex-girlfriend While Drinking Together

On May 19, RAIN updated his YouTube channel with a video of himself going on a trip with his good friend KCM to Jeju Island.
In Jeju Island, they met up with the resident of the island Lee Hyo-ri at a restaurant.
Lee Hyo-ri gave RAIN the simplest answer, "Because I had a boyfriend at that time."
Then, KCM asked Lee Hyo-ri, "I want to ask you something as well. You had lots of dating scandals with male celebrities in the past. Can you tell me about these a little?"
Lee Hyo-ri answered, "Ah, no. Those were seriously all just rumors."
Lee Hyo-ri then suddenly blurted out the name of one RAIN's celebrity ex-girlfriend, who made headlines with RAIN before.
It was beeped in the video, but RAIN became speechless for a couple of seconds, then smiled and stated, "Ah no, all my scandals were rumors."
As KCM saw him like this, he laughed and said, "Why are you blushing then? Just drink."
RAIN immediately downed his beer with an awkward smile, then a brief hush came over them.
A few moments later, they wrapped up the meal and said goodbye to each other, as it was getting late.
(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube)
(SBS Star)