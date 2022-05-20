뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Reveals the Name of RAIN's Celebrity Ex-girlfriend While Drinking Together
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Reveals the Name of RAIN's Celebrity Ex-girlfriend While Drinking Together

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Reveals the Name of RAIN's Celebrity Ex-girlfriend While Drinking Together

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.20 17:29 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Reveals the Name of RAINs Celebrity Ex-girlfriend While Drinking Together
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri revealed the name of singer RAIN's celebrity ex-girlfriend while they drank together. 

On May 19, RAIN updated his YouTube channel with a video of himself going on a trip with his good friend KCM to Jeju Island. 

In Jeju Island, they met up with the resident of the island Lee Hyo-ri at a restaurant. 
Lee Hyo-ri and RAIN
While talking over a delicious meal and beer, RAIN asked Lee Hyo-ri, "We used to do practice dance often back in the day, remember? Just out of curiosity, why didn't you ever ask me for a drink together after our practice?" 

Lee Hyo-ri gave RAIN the simplest answer, "Because I had a boyfriend at that time." 

Then, KCM asked Lee Hyo-ri, "I want to ask you something as well. You had lots of dating scandals with male celebrities in the past. Can you tell me about these a little?" 

Lee Hyo-ri answered, "Ah, no. Those were seriously all just rumors." 
Lee Hyo-ri and RAIN
RAIN cut in and commented, "I've had many dating scandals too, but it's the same for me; none of them were true." 

Lee Hyo-ri then suddenly blurted out the name of one RAIN's celebrity ex-girlfriend, who made headlines with RAIN before. 

It was beeped in the video, but RAIN became speechless for a couple of seconds, then smiled and stated, "Ah no, all my scandals were rumors." 

As KCM saw him like this, he laughed and said, "Why are you blushing then? Just drink." 

RAIN immediately downed his beer with an awkward smile, then a brief hush came over them. 

A few moments later, they wrapped up the meal and said goodbye to each other, as it was getting late. 
 

(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.