[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Reveals the Name of RAIN's Celebrity Ex-girlfriend While Drinking Together

K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri revealed the name of singer RAIN's celebrity ex-girlfriend while they drank together.On May 19, RAIN updated his YouTube channel with a video of himself going on a trip with his good friend KCM to Jeju Island.In Jeju Island, they met up with the resident of the island Lee Hyo-ri at a restaurant.While talking over a delicious meal and beer, RAIN asked Lee Hyo-ri, "We used to do practice dance often back in the day, remember? Just out of curiosity, why didn't you ever ask me for a drink together after our practice?"Lee Hyo-ri gave RAIN the simplest answer, "Because I had a boyfriend at that time."Then, KCM asked Lee Hyo-ri, "I want to ask you something as well. You had lots of dating scandals with male celebrities in the past. Can you tell me about these a little?"Lee Hyo-ri answered, "Ah, no. Those were seriously all just rumors."RAIN cut in and commented, "I've had many dating scandals too, but it's the same for me; none of them were true."Lee Hyo-ri then suddenly blurted out the name of one RAIN's celebrity ex-girlfriend, who made headlines with RAIN before.It was beeped in the video, but RAIN became speechless for a couple of seconds, then smiled and stated, "Ah no, all my scandals were rumors."As KCM saw him like this, he laughed and said, "Why are you blushing then? Just drink."RAIN immediately downed his beer with an awkward smile, then a brief hush came over them.A few moments later, they wrapped up the meal and said goodbye to each other, as it was getting late.(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube)(SBS Star)