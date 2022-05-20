[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Attends the Korean Studies Conference at Stanford University

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO attended the Korean Studies conference held at Stanford University.On May 19 to 20 (local time), Stanford University held a Korean Studies conference and invited SUHO on the first day of the event.As a panel discussion member, SUHO talked about the Hallyu wave (Korean wave) alongside CJ ENM America's CEO Angela Killoren and professors of Stanford University.The EXO member also prepared a special presentation, sharing his 10-year experience as a K-pop artist.Furthermore, he talked about his experiences with the Hallyu wave, his thoughts on its influence and future goals in detail.SUHO said, "We feel the power of the Hallyu wave not only on stage, but in our day-to-day lives. Dance cover videos shared on social media are the vivid evidence that Hallyu and K-pop are not one-sidedly visible contents."He explained, "As our producer Lee Soo-man always says, Hallyu has become a re-creatable content that everyone can enjoy and participate in together."(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)