뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Attends the Korean Studies Conference at Stanford University
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Attends the Korean Studies Conference at Stanford University

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Attends the Korean Studies Conference at Stanford University

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.20 16:37 View Count
EXO SUHO
K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO attended the Korean Studies conference held at Stanford University.

On May 19 to 20 (local time), Stanford University held a Korean Studies conference and invited SUHO on the first day of the event.
EXO SUHO
As a panel discussion member, SUHO talked about the Hallyu wave (Korean wave) alongside CJ ENM America's CEO Angela Killoren and professors of Stanford University.

The EXO member also prepared a special presentation, sharing his 10-year experience as a K-pop artist.

Furthermore, he talked about his experiences with the Hallyu wave, his thoughts on its influence and future goals in detail.
EXO SUHO
SUHO said, "We feel the power of the Hallyu wave not only on stage, but in our day-to-day lives. Dance cover videos shared on social media are the vivid evidence that Hallyu and K-pop are not one-sidedly visible contents."

He explained, "As our producer Lee Soo-man always says, Hallyu has become a re-creatable content that everyone can enjoy and participate in together."
EXO SUHO
(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.