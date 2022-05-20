[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Updates Instagram for the First Time After Her Wedding

이미지 확대하기

Actress Son Ye-jin has updated her Instagram for the first time after her wedding with actor Hyun Bin.On May 19, Son Ye-jin took to her personal Instagram and shared new photos.In the photos, Son Ye-jin is seen sitting around a campfire with a bunch of people, spending quality time with her close acquaintances.Along with the photos, Son Ye-jin wrote in the caption, "About last night. Time accumulates while memories accumulate. A good day, good moment."Although Hyun Bin was not identified in the photos, fans speculated that the man with a white shirt seems like Hyun Bin.The latest post of Son Ye-jin has garnered much attention, as it is the actress' very first social media post after her wedding in March.Back on March 31, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot and went on a honeymoon to the United States in April.(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, VAST Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)