[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Updates Instagram for the First Time After Her Wedding
Published 2022.05.20 14:41
Son Ye-jin
Actress Son Ye-jin has updated her Instagram for the first time after her wedding with actor Hyun Bin.

On May 19, Son Ye-jin took to her personal Instagram and shared new photos.
Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin
In the photos, Son Ye-jin is seen sitting around a campfire with a bunch of people, spending quality time with her close acquaintances.

Along with the photos, Son Ye-jin wrote in the caption, "About last night. Time accumulates while memories accumulate. A good day, good moment."

Although Hyun Bin was not identified in the photos, fans speculated that the man with a white shirt seems like Hyun Bin.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
The latest post of Son Ye-jin has garnered much attention, as it is the actress' very first social media post after her wedding in March.

Back on March 31, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot and went on a honeymoon to the United States in April.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, VAST Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
