[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Director States, "Second Season Could Be Out by the End of 2023 or 2024"

'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared when about the world can watch the second season of the smash hit series.On May 22, American magazine VANITY FAIR released an interview of Hwang Dong-hyuk and the main cast of 'Squid Game'―Lee Jung Jae (Ki-hun), Jung Hoyeon (Sae-byeok) and Park Hae Soo (Sang-woo).During the interview, Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about the next season of 'Squid Game'.The director said, "The second season of 'Squid Game' could be out by the end of 2023 or 2024. I only have about three pages worth of ideas that I plan to turn into a script, so there isn't much I can say except that there will be more games."He continued, "'Humanity' is going to be put to a test through those games once again. Ki-hun is definitely coming back though."Then, the cast shared what they hope to see in 'Squid Game 2'.With a smile, Jung Hoyeon stated, "I just want Ki-hun to have a happier life.", and jokingly added, "It would be great to have an amusement park, with stations for the different games."Lee Jung Jae commented, "Although Sae-byeok and Sang-woo appear to have died, I hope Sae-byeok has a twin sister, and Sangwoo has actually been whisked away by the game operatives in time to keep him alive. I would like to work with them again, so..."Park Hae Soo said, "Well, my biggest hope is that Korean shows and movies will reach even more people. But I do like the idea of having an amusement park. How about figurines of the cast at the amusement park as well?"At the end of the interview, Hwang Dong-hyuk compared 'Squid Game' to humanity's current situation.Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "People seem more like racehorses nowadays, just trying to outpace each other. I believe the outcome could have been different if the 'Squid Game' characters had been able to look outside themselves."He resumed, "If they were capable of talking with one another, of cooperating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners."(Credit= 'netflixkr' Instagram)(SBS Star)