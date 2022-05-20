[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM Cancels All Schedule Amidst Kim Garam's School Bullying Allegations

On the morning of May 20, LE SSERAFIM's management agency SOURCE MUSIC shared an official statement regarding the group's scheduled activities of the day.
The agency stated, "LE SSERAFIM will not be appearing on 'Music Bank', or participating in their video call fan signing event. We ask for the fans' understanding."
In regard to the ongoing allegations against Kim Garam, the agency shared, "We will quickly release our statement regarding the allegations against the LE SSERAFIM member as soon as we have finished our review."
The legal representative accused SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE of putting 'A' through a second round of harm and claimed that the agency did not response while they had tried to contact the agency about the matter.
They also stated that if the agency did not comply, they would reveal the full records from the school violence committee as well as online messages that Kim Garam sent to the alleged victim.
(Credit= SOURCE MUSIC, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)
(SBS Star)