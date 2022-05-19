[SBS Star] Weeekly JIHAN Spotted on a Date with LUCY Cho Wonsang?

On May 18, Cho Wonsang took to his personal social media account to share some newly-taken photos.
The photos showed Cho Wonsang and JIHAN on the bus, at a coffee shop as well as a park.
They looked very close to one another, and it seemed like it was not their first time spending time together.
They looked weirdly similar to each other as well.
He continued, "As they took the photo, they laughed and were like, 'Oh, you two look so much alike!' We told them that we were a sibling, hehe."
In the caption of other photos, "You are the only sister I have in this world."
Upon seeing the photos, a lot of people left comments such as, "Before I read the caption, I thought they were a couple too!", "Ah, what cute cousins!", "Wow, I see good genes running in this family!" and so on.
