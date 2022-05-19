뉴스
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Talks About Times When He Cried Because of Choo Sa Rang
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.19
Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared that his daughter Choo Sa Rang made him cry many times. 

On May 18 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Choo Sung Hoon made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Choo Sung Hoon shared his love for Choo Sa Rang. 

Choo Sung Hoon said, "Sa Rang is 11 years old in Korean age now. She debuted as a model some months ago. It's not her dream to become a model. She wants to work at an animal shelter, because she loves animals. But she wanted to model with her mother. That's how they ended up shooting a commercial together about half a year ago." 

He continued, "She probably has genes from her mother, but I also put in a lot of effort to make her healthy, fit and tall. When she was a baby, I heard that there was a 'baby massage' license. I went to take the classes, and I was the only guy there." 

He went on, "I learned how to give a massage to Sa Rang from the classes, and practices at home with a doll. I managed to get a license in six months, and started giving her a massage whenever I bathed her. After that, she ran better and her sporting skills also went up." 
Choo Sung Hoon
Then, Choo Sung Hoon mentioned how he spends the majority time of the day taking care of Choo Sa Rang. 

The MMA fighter said, "We live in Hawaii at the moment, and I spend much of my time looking after Sa Rang. When my wife went to Japan for work for a month, my life worked around Sa Rang's schedule. I made her packed lunch, sent her to school, picked her up from school, go grocery shopping to cook her dinner that she liked, did homework with her, made sure she washed and stuff. I was busy." 

Choo Sung Hoon playfully added, "So, it's kind of good to be in Korea right now." 

He went on, "But the weird thing is, I've become a total crybaby after Sa Rang was born. Sa Rang makes me so emotional. When she was younger, I used to send her to kindergarten, and also picked her up at the end of the day. I did that every day. I cried hard at her graduation ceremony. I was like, 'I can't believe it's her last day at kindergarten.'" 

He resumed, "I cried on the first day of her school as well. I don't even know why.", then awkwardly smiled. 
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'akiyamachoo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.