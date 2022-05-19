[SBS Star] "Were They Really Together?" Kim Jong-kook·Yoon Eun Hye Have the Same Memory of Their Ex?

이미지 확대하기

It turns out singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Yoon Eun Hye have the same memory of their ex that more and more suspicions about their relationship in the past are growing at the moment.About 17 years ago, Kim Jong-kook and Yoon Eun Hye made a lot of SBS' television show 'X-Man' viewers' hearts beat fast with their on-air romance.One particular scene when they played 'Of Course' game is much talked about until this day; at that time, Kim Jong-kook covered Yoon Eun Hye's ears when he forcefully had to say 'Of course.' to a question, "Do you hate Yoon Eun Hye?"Although they have clarified that they were never together, their on-air―possible real life―romance still gets brought up.Then on May 17, Yoon Eun Hye updated her YouTube channel with a video of her talking about her past romance.Yoon Eun Hye said, "A lot of guys text you many times in the beginning of the relationship. But as time passes, the number of their texts decreases, and girls start to feel upset because of that. Guys think they did their best in the past, and are still doing the best, but girls don't think that way. I think it's good not to even begin doing anything if you can't keep doing that for her in the future."She continued, "My ex was like that too. So, one day, I bought a notepad and wrote down all the messages that he sent me in a day. After keeping a record of that for some days, I gave that to him."She went on, "He was a good guy though. After realizing that his messages became shorter and less interested in me, he felt bad and apologized to me. You don't need to argue with him about his messages, but I think it's important to let them know that their messages aren't the same as before."This part of Yoon Eun Hye's video caught the eye of many and rapidly went viral, because Kim Jong-kook had mentioned a similar memory of his ex.In one of the episodes of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' that was aired in 2018, Kim Jong-kook happened to find a letter from his ex that began with, 'Dear my prince, whom I love', while moving his house.Regarding this letter, Kim Jong-kook said, "This ex-girlfriend of mine called me a prince. She once gave me a notepad that included all the messages that I sent her. It was as my texts became shorter, the longer we were with each other."While reading the notepad he talked about, he added, "It says here, on September 14 at 10PM, I only texted her saying, 'I'm going to the gym.'"After that, Kim Jong-kook sat in the corner, reading the letter and notepad from her, saying that he wants to be alone for a bit.Since they had the exact same memory of their ex, people questioned whether they dated with one another in real life.After the video became an issue, however, Yoon Eun Hye deleted the video, and explained, "We unfortunately had to delete the video, because there was a technical problem with it after the upload."(Credit= '윤은혜의 은혜로그in' YouTube, SBS My Little Old Boy, SBS X-Man)(SBS Star)