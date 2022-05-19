뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG's Cute Interaction With an International Fan Goes Viral Online
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG's Cute Interaction With an International Fan Goes Viral Online

[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG's Cute Interaction With an International Fan Goes Viral Online

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.19 16:07 View Count
IVE WONYOUNG
WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE and an international fan's adorable reaction went viral online.

Recently, the members of IVE flew to Germany, in order to take part in 'KPOP.FLEX' concert held at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium, Frankfurt.
IVE
IVE
After the event, the members were spotted at the airport for their flight back to Seoul.

Before departure, one international was lucky enough to get close to WONYOUNG for a short chat.
IVE WONYOUNG
When the fan said to WONYOUNG, "You're my sister's favorite. She loves you," WONYOUNG cutely asked the fan, "How about you?"
IVE WONYOUNG
To this, the fan quickly replied, "I like you too, you're really pretty!"

Upon hearing the fan's answer, WONYOUNG smiled for a short while and blew her a kiss.
IVE WONYOUNG

This short video was shared on TikTok, and has been viewed over five million times on the platform.

The video has also been watched over 70,000 times on Twitter; proving WONYOUNG's immense popularity.

Meanwhile, the members of IVE have safely arrived at Incheon International Airport on May 17.

(Credit= 'nyeongrina' 'SBSNOW' 'IVEstarship' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.