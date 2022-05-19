[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG's Cute Interaction With an International Fan Goes Viral Online

Recently, the members of IVE flew to Germany, in order to take part in 'KPOP.FLEX' concert held at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium, Frankfurt.
Before departure, one international was lucky enough to get close to WONYOUNG for a short chat.
Upon hearing the fan's answer, WONYOUNG smiled for a short while and blew her a kiss.
how about you? pic.twitter.com/pNuoHUknlR— kin. (@nyeongrina) May 16, 2022
This short video was shared on TikTok, and has been viewed over five million times on the platform.
The video has also been watched over 70,000 times on Twitter; proving WONYOUNG's immense popularity.
Meanwhile, the members of IVE have safely arrived at Incheon International Airport on May 17.
