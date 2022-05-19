[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Accidentally Flips a Fan Off; Her Response Is Just Too Funny

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

아 개웃겨 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ욕이 아니라는 것을 강력하게 어필

사람들 정작 얼굴만 보느라 무슨 손가락인지도 몰랐을 듯 pic.twitter.com/Rpw7XmMHnm — 늑콜 (@shuhuacalling) May 17, 2022

SHUHUA of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE accidentally flipped a fan off at a music festival.On May 17, (G)I-DLE performed at a festival that took place at Keimyung University, Daegu.At the end of their performance, the members of (G)I-DLE went around the stage to wave goodbye to fans.While doing so, SHUHUA posed for a photo for a fan who was taking a photo of her.She tried making a V sign with both hands for the camera.What she had forgotten was that she was holding a microphone in her left hand.She made a perfect V sign with her right hand, but she only managed to unfold her middle finger on the left.As soon as she realized that she accidentally flipped a fan off, she panicked.Then, she quickly put her left hand down and made a gesture as if telling the fan she was not flipping him/her off.She awkwardly laughed and made a V sign without using her left hand this time.After making the sign, she covered her mouth in embarrassment, then walked to another area of the stage.One fan who filmed this shared the video online following the festival, and a lot of people laughed at her hilarious mistake and response.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)