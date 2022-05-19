[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Accidentally Flips a Fan Off; Her Response Is Just Too Funny

On May 17, (G)I-DLE performed at a festival that took place at Keimyung University, Daegu.
At the end of their performance, the members of (G)I-DLE went around the stage to wave goodbye to fans.
She tried making a V sign with both hands for the camera.
What she had forgotten was that she was holding a microphone in her left hand.
She made a perfect V sign with her right hand, but she only managed to unfold her middle finger on the left.
Then, she quickly put her left hand down and made a gesture as if telling the fan she was not flipping him/her off.
She awkwardly laughed and made a V sign without using her left hand this time.
After making the sign, she covered her mouth in embarrassment, then walked to another area of the stage.
아 개웃겨 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ욕이 아니라는 것을 강력하게 어필— 늑콜 (@shuhuacalling) May 17, 2022
사람들 정작 얼굴만 보느라 무슨 손가락인지도 몰랐을 듯 pic.twitter.com/Rpw7XmMHnm
One fan who filmed this shared the video online following the festival, and a lot of people laughed at her hilarious mistake and response.
