[SBS Star] Girl's Day Mina's Sister WANNA.B LINA Tells Why She Felt Relieved After Leaving the K-pop World

On May 15 episode of MBC's television show 'DNA Mate', Mina and Bang Hyun-ah were seen going on a trip together.
Bang Hyun-ah answered, "Of course, there was. There were many times like that; I simply didn't mention them to you."
She continued, "One thing was that mom and dad would set Girl's Day song as their ringtone, but never WANNA.B's. They would change it every time when Girl's Day's new song came out."
To this, Mina responded, "I had no idea about that. I was too busy with my work at that time, so..."
Bang Hyun-ah smiled and answered, "I felt really relieved. I just loved the fact that I didn't have to weigh myself every morning."
She went on, "Including my trainee days, I had to weigh myself every day for like over 10 years. That was really hard for me."
Mina laughed and agreed, "Ah, yes. I totally get it. I know what you mean by that."
Following the disbandment, she started working as a barista at a coffee shop.
(Credit= MBC DNA Mate)
(SBS Star)