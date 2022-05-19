뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Agency Clarifies Reports About Golden Child TAG Being in Critical Condition
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Agency Clarifies Reports About Golden Child TAG Being in Critical Condition

[SBS Star] Agency Clarifies Reports About Golden Child TAG Being in Critical Condition

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.19 09:43 Updated 2022.05.19 09:47 View Count
Golden Child TAG
K-pop boy group Golden Child's management agency, Woollim Entertainment, has officially clarified reports that the group's member TAG is currently in critical condition.

On May 18, Kukmin Ilbo reported that Golden Child's TAG had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Gangnam Severance Hospital, Seoul.

The report stated that TAG had been developing symptoms of acute liver failure, and was currently in urgent need of a liver transplant.

Shortly after the news was made, Woollim Entertainment denied the report with an official statement.

Woollim Entertainment stated, "TAG is not at all in critical condition at the moment."

The agency explained, "Since his health had not been great recently, he went to the hospital this morning and underwent several kinds of tests. We are currently waiting for the test results."

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, Woollim Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.