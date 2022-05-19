[SBS Star] Agency Clarifies Reports About Golden Child TAG Being in Critical Condition

K-pop boy group Golden Child's management agency, Woollim Entertainment, has officially clarified reports that the group's member TAG is currently in critical condition.



On May 18, Kukmin Ilbo reported that Golden Child's TAG had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Gangnam Severance Hospital, Seoul.



The report stated that TAG had been developing symptoms of acute liver failure, and was currently in urgent need of a liver transplant.



Shortly after the news was made, Woollim Entertainment denied the report with an official statement.



Woollim Entertainment stated, "TAG is not at all in critical condition at the moment."



The agency explained, "Since his health had not been great recently, he went to the hospital this morning and underwent several kinds of tests. We are currently waiting for the test results."



(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, Woollim Entertainment)



