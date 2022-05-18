뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Don't Work Here" Choi Sooyoung Visits Her Former Agency SM Ent.
Published 2022.05.18 14:05 View Count
Choi Sooyoung
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Choi Sooyoung went viral for wearing the perfect hat for her visit to SM Entertainment.

On May 17, Choi Sooyoung took to her personal Instagram and shared a new photo of herself.
Choi Sooyoung
In the photo, Choi Sooyoung is seen visiting her former management agency, SM Entertainment.

It seems like the Girls' Generation member has found a perfect hat for the visit.

The inscription on her blue hat reads, "I Don't Work Here."
Girls' Generation
Her Instagram update immediately went viral online, as Girls' Generation announced the group's long-awaited comeback on the same day.

Fans commented, "She must be practicing for the SNSD comeback.", "How cute! Can't wait to see her back on stage.", "The news that we've all been waiting for."
Girls' Generation
Following the expiration of her exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, Choi Sooyoung signed with Saram Entertainment―in order to focus more on her actress career.

In celebration of the group's 15th debut anniversary, Girls' Generation is confirmed to make its return with a full album in August.

(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.