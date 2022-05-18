[SBS Star] "I Don't Work Here" Choi Sooyoung Visits Her Former Agency SM Ent.

On May 17, Choi Sooyoung took to her personal Instagram and shared a new photo of herself.
It seems like the Girls' Generation member has found a perfect hat for the visit.
The inscription on her blue hat reads, "I Don't Work Here."
Fans commented, "She must be practicing for the SNSD comeback.", "How cute! Can't wait to see her back on stage.", "The news that we've all been waiting for."
In celebration of the group's 15th debut anniversary, Girls' Generation is confirmed to make its return with a full album in August.
(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)
(SBS Star)