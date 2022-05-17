[SBS Star] "Totally Can Relate!" VIVIZ SINB Shares How Her Brother Reacted to Her Telling Him She Loves Him

이미지 확대하기

SINB of K-pop girl group VIVIZ shared how her older brother responded to her telling him that she loves him.Recently, a video of VIVIZ was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel.In this video, SINB spoke about the time when she sent a special message to her brother not too long ago.SINB said, "UMJI has an older brother, and their relationship is unbelievably-unrealistic. Her brother is really caring. They're like a sibling in happy Disney films. I have an older brother myself, and we definitely aren't like that."She resumed, "On New Year's Day, our fans gave us a mission. They told us to tell, 'I love you' to our family member and let them know how he/she responded. As UMJI and her older brother are so loving with each other, I decided I would give this a try with my brother."She continued, "I was like, 'Oppa, I love you.' He replied to me by using this meme, and it turned out he wanted to tell me, 'Have you freaking gone completely nuts or something?'", making everybody burst out laughing.Then, the host Jonathan asked UMJI the good things about having an older brother.Without hesitation, UMJI said, "Well, he grills meat for me, and it's just good to have someone who I can rely on. He's very reliable."After that, Jonathan looked at SINB for her answer, but SINB just blinked, unable to say anything, as if there was nothing good about it.To this, Jonathan laughed and laughingly moved on to the next question before it got more awkward for her.(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube)(SBS Star)