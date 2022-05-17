뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Totally Can Relate!" VIVIZ SINB Shares How Her Brother Reacted to Her Telling Him She Loves Him
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Totally Can Relate!" VIVIZ SINB Shares How Her Brother Reacted to Her Telling Him She Loves Him

[SBS Star] "Totally Can Relate!" VIVIZ SINB Shares How Her Brother Reacted to Her Telling Him She Loves Him

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.17 17:17 View Count
[SBS Star] "Totally Can Relate!" VIVIZ SINB Shares How Her Brother Reacted to Her Telling Him She Loves Him
SINB of K-pop girl group VIVIZ shared how her older brother responded to her telling him that she loves him. 

Recently, a video of VIVIZ was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel. 
SINB
In this video, SINB spoke about the time when she sent a special message to her brother not too long ago.

SINB said, "UMJI has an older brother, and their relationship is unbelievably-unrealistic. Her brother is really caring. They're like a sibling in happy Disney films. I have an older brother myself, and we definitely aren't like that."

She resumed, "On New Year's Day, our fans gave us a mission. They told us to tell, 'I love you' to our family member and let them know how he/she responded. As UMJI and her older brother are so loving with each other, I decided I would give this a try with my brother." 

She continued, "I was like, 'Oppa, I love you.' He replied to me by using this meme, and it turned out he wanted to tell me, 'Have you freaking gone completely nuts or something?'", making everybody burst out laughing. 
SINB
Then, the host Jonathan asked UMJI the good things about having an older brother. 

Without hesitation, UMJI said, "Well, he grills meat for me, and it's just good to have someone who I can rely on. He's very reliable." 

After that, Jonathan looked at SINB for her answer, but SINB just blinked, unable to say anything, as if there was nothing good about it. 

To this, Jonathan laughed and laughingly moved on to the next question before it got more awkward for her. 
 

(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.