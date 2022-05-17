뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ko Eun-ah Cries While Talking About How MBLAQ MIR Spent All Night Deleting Her Hate Comments
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Ko Eun-ah Cries While Talking About How MBLAQ MIR Spent All Night Deleting Her Hate Comments

[SBS Star] Ko Eun-ah Cries While Talking About How MBLAQ MIR Spent All Night Deleting Her Hate Comments

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.17 16:11 View Count
[SBS Star] Ko Eun-ah Cries While Talking About How MBLAQ MIR Spent All Night Deleting Her Hate Comments
Actress Ko Eun-ah burst into tears while talking about how her younger brother MIR of K-pop boy group MBLAQ stayed up all night deleting hate comments about her. 

On May 15 episode of KBS' television show 'Diet', the members spoke about receiving malicious comments online. 

During their conversation, Ko Eun-ah said, "I made debut when I was in high school. I was too young to fully love myself yet, but I received so many negative comments about my appearance. I became really stressed."

She resumed, "Due to those comments, I started going on a diet. I went on an extreme one, and I became too thin then. I was too thin that I wore clothes that were made for children who are from seven to eight. It was insane." 
Ko Eun-ah
Following that, Ko Eun-ah said she came to have a depression and social anxiety disorder that she had to take some time off from work. 

The actress stated, "I took about two years off, then returned with MIR and our YouTube channel. Our channel quickly gained attention. At the same time though, I was receiving a lot of hate comments about my looks again." 

She continued, "When I was the thinnest, I weighed 42kg. When I started doing YouTube, I was 65kg. I tried not to get the comments to me, but it was hard." 

She resumed, "I keep thinking to myself, 'The only thing I've done was to work hard and live my life, why...'" I couldn't stop thinking that. Their words hurt me." 
Ko Eun-ah
Then, Ko Eun-ah revealed what sort of hate comments she got at that time. 

Ko Eun-ah said, "They were like, 'Oh, Ko Eun-ah is finally going down, it seems.', 'Why do I have to watch someone who makes me want to puke? I hope she dies.', and so on. But our YouTube channel was a family channel. MIR used to upload the videos, and stayed up all night, deleting hate comments about me." 

With tears running down her cheeks, she added, "He didn't want me to get hurt by the comments. It broke my heart seeing him do that." 
Ko Eun-ah
(Credit= KBS Diet, 'koeuna88' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.