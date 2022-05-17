뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Prince Charming?" ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Perms His Hair for the First Time in His Life
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Prince Charming?" ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Perms His Hair for the First Time in His Life

[SBS Star] "Prince Charming?" ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Perms His Hair for the First Time in His Life

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.17 11:36 View Count
[SBS Star] "Prince Charming?" ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Perms His Hair for the First Time in His Life
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO permed his hair for the first time in his life for the group's return. 

On May 16, ASTRO's comeback showcase took place in celebration of the release of their third album 'Drive to the Starry Road' with the title track 'Candy Sugar Pop'. 

At the showcase, Cha Eun-woo took his fans by surprise with a new hairstyle―permed hair. 

Fans immediately became excited, because they had never seen him with permed hair before.
Cha Eun-woo
Although it has been over six years since he made debut, he has surprisingly never permed his hair. 

Many K-pop stars change their hair color or style so often that it is more commonly the case where it is hard to find a hair color or style that they had never done in the past. 

But what was even more surprising was that Cha Eun-woo had never permed his hair in his life. 
Cha Eun-woo
Cha Eun-woo
Following the showcase, Cha Eun-woo took to an official online fan chat to reveal this fact. 

Cha Eun-woo said, "I permed my hair for the first time since my debut. Oh, actually, it's the first time since I was born." 

He continued, "But I think I kind of like my hair permed. What do you guys think?" 
Cha Eun-woo
As expected, fans gave positive feedback to him on his new hair. 

Their responses included, "I mean, what sort of hairstyle would he be unable to pull off?", "He is just Prince Charming himself with that hair, don't you think?!", "Ah, I love this hair! It makes him cute as well!" and so on. 
 
(Credit= Online Community, Fantagio, UNIVERSE, 'formosus_woo' 'haluhaluo_o' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 3
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.