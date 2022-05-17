[SBS Star] "Prince Charming?" ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Perms His Hair for the First Time in His Life

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO permed his hair for the first time in his life for the group's return.On May 16, ASTRO's comeback showcase took place in celebration of the release of their third album 'Drive to the Starry Road' with the title track 'Candy Sugar Pop'.At the showcase, Cha Eun-woo took his fans by surprise with a new hairstyle―permed hair.Fans immediately became excited, because they had never seen him with permed hair before.Although it has been over six years since he made debut, he has surprisingly never permed his hair.Many K-pop stars change their hair color or style so often that it is more commonly the case where it is hard to find a hair color or style that they had never done in the past.But what was even more surprising was that Cha Eun-woo had never permed his hair in his life.Following the showcase, Cha Eun-woo took to an official online fan chat to reveal this fact.Cha Eun-woo said, "I permed my hair for the first time since my debut. Oh, actually, it's the first time since I was born."He continued, "But I think I kind of like my hair permed. What do you guys think?"As expected, fans gave positive feedback to him on his new hair.Their responses included, "I mean, what sort of hairstyle would he be unable to pull off?", "He is just Prince Charming himself with that hair, don't you think?!", "Ah, I love this hair! It makes him cute as well!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, Fantagio, UNIVERSE, 'formosus_woo' 'haluhaluo_o' Twitter)(SBS Star)