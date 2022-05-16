[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares He Sees His Own Problem of Why He Cannot Get Married

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kim Jong-kook shared he sees his own problem of why he is unable to get married.On May 15 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook shared his thoughts on the reason why he cannot get married.On this day, the members of 'My Little Old Boy' were seen attending trot singer Park Koon and disbanded K-pop girl group LPG's member Han Young's after party of their wedding.While having a talk around the table together, each member talked about the reason why they think are still single until this day.About Kim Jong-kook, Kim Jong-min said, "I think you're still single because you love working out too much. You love working out more than your girlfriend. You've got to love her more than the gym in order to successfully get married."To this, Kim Jong-kook agreed and commented, "In the past, I used to think, 'What's the issue? It's not like I go out to drink all the time. It's working out!' But my thought has changed on that this year."He continued, "The problem is me, indeed. I'm the reason why I'm still single. When I think about it, it can be a problem. I definitely do spend too much time working out. This is my biggest problem."As soon as Kim Jong-kook finished saying this, Kim Jong-min said, "There is one more thing, I believe. You give too many lectures."Kim Jun-ho added in a loud voice, "That's so true. The last time when I went to visit him, I opened his fridge. Only about 10 seconds had passed, Jong-kook was like, 'Don't leave it open for that long!'"Kim Jong-kook responded, "Seriously though, why keep it open for that long? It's just unnecessary. But I would never say that sort of thing to my wife."Then he added with an awkward smile, "Although I might keep staring at her, and think that inside."Lee Sang Min responded, "Hey, Jong-kook, fridges these days don't use that much electricity. Don't be like that."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)