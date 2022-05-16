[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares He Sees His Own Problem of Why He Cannot Get Married

On May 15 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook shared his thoughts on the reason why he cannot get married.
On this day, the members of 'My Little Old Boy' were seen attending trot singer Park Koon and disbanded K-pop girl group LPG's member Han Young's after party of their wedding.
About Kim Jong-kook, Kim Jong-min said, "I think you're still single because you love working out too much. You love working out more than your girlfriend. You've got to love her more than the gym in order to successfully get married."
To this, Kim Jong-kook agreed and commented, "In the past, I used to think, 'What's the issue? It's not like I go out to drink all the time. It's working out!' But my thought has changed on that this year."
He continued, "The problem is me, indeed. I'm the reason why I'm still single. When I think about it, it can be a problem. I definitely do spend too much time working out. This is my biggest problem."
Kim Jun-ho added in a loud voice, "That's so true. The last time when I went to visit him, I opened his fridge. Only about 10 seconds had passed, Jong-kook was like, 'Don't leave it open for that long!'"
Kim Jong-kook responded, "Seriously though, why keep it open for that long? It's just unnecessary. But I would never say that sort of thing to my wife."
Then he added with an awkward smile, "Although I might keep staring at her, and think that inside."
Lee Sang Min responded, "Hey, Jong-kook, fridges these days don't use that much electricity. Don't be like that."
(SBS Star)