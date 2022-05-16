[SBS Star] SAKURA Recalls the Moment of Seeing Her Biological Father for the First Time at a Fan Event

이미지 확대하기

SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM talked about the time when she met his father for the first time in her life at a fan event.On May 14 episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', SAKURA made a guest appearance with her fellow LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon.During the show, the cast asked SAKURA to share the most memorable encounter she had with a fan.To this, the HKT48-AKB48-IZ*ONE-LE SSERAFIM member surprised everyone by revealing that she had once met her biological father―now estranged―through a fan event.SAKURA said, "When I was only 1-year-old, my parents got divorced. So I had never seen my father before, and I had never even seen a photo of him. I didn't know what his face looked like."She went on, "When I held my first fan handshake event back in Japan, this man came and told me, 'I'm rooting for you.' As soon as I shook his hand, I knew, 'This man is my dad.' I felt it right away.""As I was thinking that the man was my dad, the next person in line was a woman, my grandmother. She suddenly asked my, 'Don't you remember us?' So I knew that the man really was my father."When asked if she had ever seen her father again, SAKURA shared that she had not seen him after that.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, AKS)(SBS Star)